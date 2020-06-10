Thomas Jefferson Health District hires 10 contact tracers to help limit spread of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Health experts agree that the best way to keep people healthy during the Coronavirus pandemic is testing and contact tracing.
That’s why the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) hired 10 people as contact tracing investigators. When TJHD put out job postings for the contact tracers, it received over a hundred applications.
“We put out that call in social media, we had just an overwhelming response of people who were interested - people who wanted to help,” said Kate Baker, a lead contact tracing investigator at TJHD.
Baker said that the number of contact tracers may grow "as the summer continues and as the need grows.
Contact tracing works like this: if you test COVID positive, you’ll get a call from one of the investigators.
“We’re also going to be talking about where you may have picked up COVID-19 to see if we can identify who you were in contact with that may have passed the virus on to you," Baker said.
Dr. Carlene Muto, from the University of Virginia’s Infectious Disease Division, says one of the most important uses of contact tracing is identifying asymptomatic people.
“They’re not going to be symptomatic right after they see the patient,” Dr. Muto said. “They’re going to be perhaps incubating if they actually have had acquisition of the organism. And so while that time period clicks off, we need them to be into quarantine.”
She suggested that contact tracing and testing will only become more important because of recent protests.
“There are massive crowds of people,” Dr. Muto said. “And I completely support everything that’s being done to correct those injustices, but it does make us very concerned about what’s going to happen with the virus.”
Dr. Muto also said that we should know in the next week or two how these gatherings affected the rate of the disease. In the meantime, the Thomas Jefferson Health District suggests if you want to help, that you just need to answer the phone if a contact tracer calls.
