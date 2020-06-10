Schools plan to reopen in phases per Governor Northam’s guidelines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam’s phase-by-phase guidelines will allow schools to reopen this fall. Now school districts are planning on how to do just that, while keeping their students safe.
The guidelines are set in three different phases.
“This approach to reopening our schools protects and prioritizes the health and social, emotional, and physical well being of students and staff as public health conditions evolve,” Northam said yesterday in a press conference.
Phase One requires remote learning with extremely limited access to school buildings and transportation, which is how students wrapped up the 2019-2020 academic year.
Phase Two, which many schools are now in, allow for some in-person instruction for younger students, as well as extracurricular activities and sports with no contact or extensive social distancing in place.
Phase Three, which schools will likely enter in the fall, allows in-person instruction with special attention to social distancing, possible temperature checks, and the potential requirement of masks.
Dr. Adam Hastings of Charlottesville City Schools says they want to hear what parents think first before making any solidified plans.
“Our first task is to find out from our families what they’re looking for in the fall term in light of the options that were given to us by the governor,” Hastings said."
Charlottesville City Schools is considering ways to allow both in-person and virtual learning for the school year to make the transition easier.
“So the in-time school would be more like traditional learning, except there would be a lot fewer kids in the classroom to comply with social distancing expectations. And then time at home, learning like virtual learning which will hopefully be an improved version of what we’ve been doing at the end of this current school year or this past school year,” Hastings said.
Louisa County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Straley said his district will provide 100% virtual schooling resources to families who don’t want their child attending in-person classes.
“Parents, if you do not feel comfortable sending your students back to the building, we’ll provide quality virtual instruction for the school year. This option will be available for a Pre-K through 12 students," Straley said in a YouTube message.
Districts are required to follow the governor’s guidelines no matter how they decide to reopen and they can also implement stricter regulations if they deem it necessary.
