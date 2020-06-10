Scattered T-Showers and Muggy into Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scattered showers and some storms continue across the region through this evening. Warm and muggy overnight with a shower or storm possible.
An approaching cold front will slowly work across the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday. Still warm and humid. Some showers and storms are most likely during the first half of the day, with more storms developing farther off to our east.
Behind the cold front, a nice, warm, but less humid Friday. This weekend temperatures will lower, but the chance for scattered showers and storms will return. Currently, most of Saturday is trending dry. An area of low pressure will approach and slowly move over the region Sunday into early next week. This will make for unsettled conditions, cooler temperatures and daily rounds of rain.
Tonight: Scattered shower/storm. Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm, muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Thursday: Mainly Morning showers and storms, then partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs upper 80s. Lows 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, more humid. Most areas look dry during the day. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Chance of showers/storms. Highs upper 70s. Lows 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Chance of showers. Highs upper 70s. Lows around 60.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s.
