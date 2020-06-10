Saunders-Monticello Trail reopens

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Good news for those itching to get outside and enjoy the weather after months of isolation. The Saunders-Monticello trail and Kemper Park in Albemarle County reopened to the public June 10.
The trail system has altered its hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Masks are strongly recommended, especially on boardwalks where physical distancing is difficult.
Leslie Greene Bowman, president of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, says she is thrilled to offer this space back to the community for free.
“I think they’re looking for this beauty, this open space, nature as therapy, exercise, mental health, all of those things are so important after we’ve been cooped up in our houses," she said. "It’s just wonderful to get out and have the mental relaxation.”
Monticello plans to reopen as a whole on Saturday. The property’s full Phase 2 plans will be revealed in the coming days.
