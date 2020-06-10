Outdoor food hall opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of local restaurants are banding together to create an outdoor dining venue in Downtown Charlottesville just in time for the summer.
The Lot is being described as an outdoor food hall and will offer food and drinks from Bizou and Luce. It offers 15 well-spaced tables with each table seating about six people comfortably.
Patrons will be assigned a table when they arrive and then they can order from either the Bizou or Luce menu from their phone. Meals are then brought out to a station by each table where the patrons can then access their food, minimizing contact.
Rachel Gendreau, the general manager of both Luce and Bizou says the place will have a fun atmosphere.
"We are hoping to get some live music in here, get some of our local live musicians to come play. We'll have speakers. It is going to be family friendly and open seven nights a week," she said.
The Lot is located at the corner of Market Street and 2nd Street NW and opened Wednesday, June 10.
Bang, which is owned by the same company, is also opening their own outdoor patio at their location at 213 2nd Street Southwest in Belmont.
