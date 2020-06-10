Jefferson-Madison Regional Library sees increase in demand for books on race

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Protests and discussions in Charlottesville and across the country following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody, have inspired people in central Virginia to learn more about race.
The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library says it has seen hundreds of requests for books on race, and many are now on hold.
Library Director David Plunkett says knowledge is among the most important ways to fight racism.
“It’s the library’s goal to prevent barriers to access, to provide access to information for all - especially at a time like this - when we’re facing pandemics on two fronts with the virus and then white supremacist violence," Plunkett said.
If the book you want is unavailable, Plunkett says there are some online resources on the library’s website, JMRL.org.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.