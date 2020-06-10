Group calls on Kroger to increase pay for essential workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of Kroger employees and other community members are calling on the grocery chain to better compensate essential workers.
The group held a caravan this afternoon to protest what they call unfair wages. The protesters drove through the parking lots of all three Kroger locations in the Charlottesville area, honking and demanding hero pay be extended for the store employees.
Protestors say they hope to raise awareness about how essential these workers are.
“We’re out here on the front lines. We’re basically putting our lives on the line just like the healthcare workers and nurses, and we deserve to be compensated for that,” said Kroger employee Richard Robertson.
Protesters say they plan to stage more protests like this until Kroger’s wages are increased.
