Charlottesville Skate Park reopens

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Skate Park reopened to the public Wednesday, June 10, for the first time since March.
Currently, the park is limiting capacity at each plaza to 50 people, and signs are posted encouraging proper social-distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is huge for the community," Charlottesville Skate Park Manager Matt Moffett said. “All the kids get to come out and exercise and sweat and learn how to skate and to get back to where they left off.”
The park is open to the public from 8 a.m. until dusk every day.
Moffett also said skate classes are being planned for after July 4, and more information is available on the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation website.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.