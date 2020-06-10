C-VILLE Weekly newspaper lays off a third of its small staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been a tough week at C-VILLE Weekly, as the paper laid off a third of its already small staff.
Its editor-in-chief, art director, a culture reporter and a publisher were all let go on Tuesday. They say they were given no warning and just a week’s worth of pay.
In a statement to NBC29, the paper says, “Publishing is a cyclical business and we’ve had to cut staff in several previous recessions over 31 years. Don’t look for us to go anywhere though, we will adapt to the financial realities of 2020 and continue working for our readers and other business customers as they work to reopen.”
