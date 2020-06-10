Albemarle Co. woman has the ‘winning hand’ to collect $200K

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Lottery has handed an Esmont woman a check for $200,000.
Sheila Alexander bought her winning scratcher ticket at Shady’s Place in Nelson County. She says she has no immediate plans for her winnings except to pay bills and take care of her kids.
The Virginia Lottery says Albemarle County has received more than $3.2 million in lottery funds for K-12 public education last fiscal year.
06/10/2020 Release from the Virginia Lottery:
Sheila Alexander had never seen anything like it. She had just scratched a Winning Hand Scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery. She asked her husband to take a look at it.
“Looks like you won!” her husband replied.
Indeed, she had. The Esmont woman had just won $200,000. She bought her winning ticket at Shady’s Place, located at 15819 Thomas Nelson Highway in Nelson.
Winning Hand is one of dozens of Scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 to $200,000. This is the first top prize claimed, which means three more $200,00 prizes are unclaimed in this game. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,040,400. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.27.
Ms. Alexander said she has no immediate plans for her winnings except to pay bills and take care of her kids.
The Virginia Lottery is good fun for a great cause. Ms. Alexander lives in Albemarle County, which received more than $3.2 million in Lottery funds for K-12 public education last fiscal year. For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.
The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia's K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated a record $650 million for Virginia's public schools in Fiscal Year 2019. An additional $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes was deposited in the Virginia Literary Fund in FY19, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.
