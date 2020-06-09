Waynesboro offering grants to help small businesses reopen safely

The RENAISSANCE FUND is a competitive grant of up to $10,000 for Waynesboro businesses impacted by business closures due to COVID-19. The program is available to for profit Waynesboro based businesses with fewer than 20 FTE employees that did not receive a PPP forgivable loan or an EIDL loan.Grant funds may be used to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by required closures including PPE, other equipment needed to reopen safely, cleaning, and rent/mortgage.Complete program details can be found here. The application form will be available by noon on June 10, 2020 and are due no later than June 22, 2020 at 9 am.