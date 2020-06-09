Waynesboro offering grants to help small businesses reopen safely

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Small business owners in Waynesboro have a chance for some much-needed cash to help them reopen.
The City has set aside $100,000 for the Renaissance Fund. It’s a competitive grant to help small businesses with the cost of equipment needed to reopen safely, cleaning, required personal protective equipment, and more.
Grants are available for up to $10,000 for businesses with 20 employees or fewer.
“Our largest employment sectors are in the retail and hospitality accommodation sectors,” stated Waynesboro Economic Development Director, Greg Hitchin. “This combination of small business and the highest affected sectors creates a recipe for significant negative economic impact for our economy.”
The application will be available by noon on Wednesday and due no later than 9 a.m. on June 22.
Details for the application process can be found online at Waynesboro’s Economic Development website.
City Creates RENAISSANCE FUND
Waynesboro City Council has allocated $100,000 for small business grants
The RENAISSANCE FUND is a competitive grant of up to $10,000 for Waynesboro businesses impacted by business closures due to COVID-19. The program is available to for profit Waynesboro based businesses with fewer than 20 FTE employees that did not receive a PPP forgivable loan or an EIDL loan.Grant funds may be used to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by required closures including PPE, other equipment needed to reopen safely, cleaning, and rent/mortgage.Complete program details can be found here. The application form will be available by noon on June 10, 2020 and are due no later than June 22, 2020 at 9 am.
Please continue to check the Waynesboro Business COVID-19 Business Resources page. We have now divided it into three sections: General Policy, Relief, and Recovery.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.