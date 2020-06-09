Governor Northam: K-12 public schools will open for the 2020/2021 school year.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gov. Ralph Northam held a press briefing in Richmond. He began with acknowledging the funeral currently being held for George Floyd. A moment of silence was held for George Floyd.
Northam says, “recent events have overshadowed the pandemic.” Northam says he met earlier with police leaders, and that we all share the goal of rebuilding the trust of communities. The governor says he will also meet with activists and other leaders.
Northam said that overall most of the state’s coronavirus numbers look good. Hospitals report they have enough personal protective equipment and testing capacity continues to increase. Right now a total 872 people are working as contact tracers in Virginia. Dr. Norm Oliver says a large lab in central Virginia is experiencing a backlog with reporting COVID-19 cases. As a result, there will be a “big jump” as these tests are put into the database.
On the topic of K-12 public schools, Governor Northam says all Virginia schools will open for students for the 2020/2021 school year. Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James F. Lane says K-12 public and private schools will reopen as part of the Return to School plan worked in three phases.
Phase 1 will predominately involve virtual learning, with in-person learning for special needs students. In Phase 2, in-person learning will be expanded for younger students. Phase 3 allows all students will be able to have access to in-person instruction, but with social/physical distancing measures.
Governor Northam said Phase 1 started immediately, and some schools already in Phase 2. Schools will have to submit plans to the Department of Education before they will be allowed to enter higher phases. Northam says the phases for reopening schools will be like the phases for reopening Virginia, they will look at data and case numbers to determine next steps.
We will bring you more on those guidelines as soon as they are released.
School sports will begin again. Chief of Staff Clark Mercer says common sense will be a factor with school sports. He said contact plays a big part, so that Karate classes can resume but without sparring, weight training is allowed, but not sharing equipment. Field capacity for school sports will be limited to 30% for indoor sports and 50% for outdoor sports.
A judge in Richmond has issued an injunction preventing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee for 10 days. When asked about the status of Lee statue litigation, a lawyer for Governor Northam said they expected the action and they look forward to arguing the case. Gov. Northam calls Richmond’s statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee a “monument of divisiveness.” He said they’re on solid legal ground, and counsel has been preparing for about a year to remove the Lee statue in Richmond.
When asked if Confederate markers and statues should be removed in other Virginia localities, Northam says recent legislation gives those localities options and decisions to make.
When asked if recent protests have affected contact tracing, Gov. Northam says he is concerned when he sees people not wearing face masks or social distancing. He encourages protesters to get tested for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.