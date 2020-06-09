Governor Northam: K-12 public schools will open for the 2020/2021 school year.

A judge in Richmond has issued an injunction preventing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee for 10 days. When asked about the status of Lee statue litigation, a lawyer for Governor Northam said they expected the action and they look forward to arguing the case. Gov. Northam calls Richmond’s statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee a “monument of divisiveness.” He said they’re on solid legal ground, and counsel has been preparing for about a year to remove the Lee statue in Richmond.