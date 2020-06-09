VSP investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County

06/09/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:
Virginia State Police Trooper J. Allen is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Culpeper County. The crash occurred Sunday (June 7, 2020) at 8:30 p.m. on Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Road) near the intersection of Route 777 (Ridgelea Avenue).
A 2011 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on Rte. 685 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with two mailboxes, an embankment, and a tree.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Ricky J. Robinson, 43, of Culpeper, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Robinson was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
VSP was assisted by the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office, and Culpeper Fire and EMS.
