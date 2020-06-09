Volunteers to help prevent spread of COVID-19 at the polls on Election Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is putting the call out for volunteers to help keep voters safe and healthy when they head to the polls for June’s primary and November’s presidential election. MRC is recruiting volunteers to serve as Infection Prevention Ambassadors on Election Day.
The coronavirus pandemic is pressuring poll workers to focus on the vote and the virus.
“How do we make sure they’re all following the right procedures, know what to do, and that someone in that precinct is paying attention to that item all during the day,” Louisa County Electoral Board Chairman Curtis Haymore said.
Louisa County enlisted six volunteers from the MRC for May’s local election. They helped the county develop protocols to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 at the polls. The county is placing shields between poll workers and voters, using clothespins to grab IDs, and offering curbside voting to anyone worried about the risk of coming inside the precinct.
“Having that extra set of eyes we thought was very helpful. It put a little less pressure on our election officers so they could concentrate on what they were doing even with the new procedures they had to learn,” Haymore said.
The MRC is looking for more volunteers to become Infection Prevention Ambassadors. The ambassadors will train poll workers on proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE), monitor social distancing, and help with sanitation and disinfecting.
“They’re not there to tell people what to do or enforce anything. They’re there more as someone you can ask if you have questions,” Northwest MRC Coordinator Christopher Rini said.
The northwest region serves the Thomas Jefferson, Central Shenandoah, and Lord Fairfax health districts. It nearly doubled its registered volunteers to 1,750 since the coronavirus pandemic started.
Fluvanna County hopes to have the ambassadors at each of its six precincts for the June 23 primary.
“It’s monumental to having the elections go along smoothly. It surely will take a burden off of the officers of elections,” Fluvanna County Voter Registrar Joyce Pace said.
Louisa County would like to have MRC ambassadors to all 15 precincts. The corps is already preparing to deploy its election ambassadors again in November.
“It’s all these small little steps that we think will help provide additional safety for both our workers and the voters,” Haymore said.
Election officials are encouraging people to vote absentee instead of in-person. The deadline to request a mailed ballot for the primary is Tuesday, June 16 at 5:00 p.m.
If you’re interested in volunteering with the MRC, click here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.