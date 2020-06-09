VA Supreme Court puts another hold on evictions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Supreme Court announced residential evictions will be put on hold for another 21 days.
The current pause on evictions will expire on June 29, 2020 but the Virginia Supreme Court will have the option to extend it for another 21 days.
The Public Housing Association of Residents (PHAR) in Charlottesville believes this is a crucial step to avoiding or delaying an eviction crisis.
“We really have an eviction crisis looming, not just for Charlottesville, but for the entire country, certainly in Charlottesville," PHAR Organizer Brandon Collins said. "This holds that crisis off for a little bit while longer.”
According to Collins, Charlottesville currently has around 900 people living in over 350 public housing units.
