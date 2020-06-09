UVA lefthander Andrew Abbott projected for 2nd Round of MLB Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Major League Baseball will begin its First-Year Player Draft on Wednesday, and it’ll be unlike any draft in MLB history.
When the draft first started in 1965, the rounds were unlimited.
In recent years, they shortened it to forty, but this year there will be just five rounds.
With the limited opportunities, the Virginia baseball team is expected to lose just one player off its current roster.
Andrew Abbott is projected to get picked in the 2nd round of the MLB Draft, which will continue on Thursday.
The left-hander appeared in nine games during his junior season, and struck out 28 batters, in 13.1 innings pitched.
He had an ERA of 1.35.
Abbott had 165 strikeouts in his three years on Grounds, and limited opponents to a .227 batting average.
He was named Freshman All-American in 2018, and pitched for the USA Collegiate National Team in 2019.
After graduating from Halifax County High School in 2017, Andrew Abbott was selected by the NY Yankees in the 36th round of the draft, but he chose to attend UVA, instead.
The Cavaliers have a number of other juniors or seniors who might have been drafted in a normal season.
But with only five rounds, the options this year are: sign as an undrafted free agent at a severe discount, or return to school.
They also have one recruit, pitcher Nick Bitsko, who is expected to get picked early in the first round of the draft.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.