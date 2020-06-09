Sutherland Middle School name change process moves forward

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The next step in a possible renaming of Albemarle County’s Sutherland Middle School happened Tuesday evening.
The Sutherland Advisory Committee heard from the public during its virtual meeting. Several community members, including teachers and students, logged on.
One teacher believes no matter what the new name is, the school will maintain its excellence.
“The name may change, but the community of respect and dedication to our student body is always at the forefront of the collective mentality of the teachers and staff at our school,” said Sutherland teacher Gayle Rainey.
The advisory committee will now choose three finalists, and narrow those names down to one. That choice will be presented to Superintendent Matt Haas, who will make a final recommendation to the school board.
