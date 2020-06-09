Police investigating fatal Rt. 42 crash in Augusta County.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash along Route 42 that sent two small children to the hospital. Sadly, their mother did not survive.
Authorities believe a 2006 GMC Envoy was heading south on Route 42 when it ran off the road around 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 8. The vehicle went over an embankment, struck a tree, and overturned onto its side.
Twenty-five-year-old Desire G. Washington of Craigsville died at the scene. Investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt.
Washington’s children, a 5-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl, were transported to Augusta Health for treatment of minor injuries. Both girls were secured in child safety seats.
Washington and the two girls had been reported missing earlier Monday after the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said she had dropped off a man at his home in Dayton Sunday, June 7.
The sheriff’s office had identified Washington as Desire G. Sherwood, and had also released the names of the two girls.
06/09/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:
Virginia State Police Trooper L.E. Johnson is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at 7:34 p.m. Monday night (June 8, 2020) on Route 42 in the Augusta Springs community.
A 2006 GMC Envoy was traveling south on Route 42 when it ran off the left side of the road, went over an embankment, struck a tree and overturned onto its side.
The driver, Desire G. Washington, 25. of Craigsville, Va., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Two juvenile passengers, a 5-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl, were transported to Augusta Health for treatment of minor injuries. Both girls were secured in child safety seats.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
