People gather at free speech wall in Charlottesville for peaceful prayer vigil

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in Charlottesville are taking a different approach when it comes to getting justice by attending a prayer vigil.
People gathered at the free speech wall on the downtown mall to pay their respects to those who have lost their lives to police brutality. They are praying for comfort and healing for everyone in the community.
“We’ve done the marches, we’ve done that form of protest, now it’s just time for us to actually be driven to our needs and pray to god to please help us through this,” organizer Don Gathers said.
Charlottesville’s Clergy Collective hosted the peaceful prayer vigil as a way for multiple religions to have one voice through all levels of faith.
“I just thought it was important to have a cross section of the various representatives of clergy all throughout the entire city,” Gathers said.
Although clergy think it's important for others to unite in their desire for justice, the real change starts from within.
“They require personal transformation for every single person to look deep inside yourself and to see how you are part of this problem and to look deep inside yourself to see how to fix it,” Rabbi Tom Gutherz said.
For those who do believe in a higher power, they believe this is the best way to seek justice.
"Prayer is the most powerful form of protest for people of faith,” Gathers said.
Organizers say the only way change can be made is if people continue to support each other no matter what they look like or their faith.
