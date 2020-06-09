The Laurels of Charlottesville holds car parade for residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The families and friends of residents at The Laurels of Charlottesville participated in a car parade for the residents on Tuesday June 9th, 2020.
The residents were lined up, in the shade in front of the complex, as cars decorated with streamers, balloons, and signs drove through the parking lot. Many of the participants honked their car horns and yelled words of encouragement at their loved ones.
“This means more than everything to them especially since they’ve been in the house, or in the building for almost two months, three months now,” Admissions and Marketing Director at The Laurels of Charlottesville Krista Carter said.
