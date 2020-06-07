Hot and humid !

Tracking a cold front

June 9, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT - Updated June 9 at 6:54 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure that was responsible for nice conditions yesterday has moved to our east. A southerly flow around it will allow temperatures and humidity to rise. Meanwhile an approaching cold front will get closer by Wednesday. Showers and storms are possible , some could linger into early Thursday. Friday looks dry, however, the Weekend looks unsettled with a few showers. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid, High: around 90

Tonight: Mostly cloudy withan isolated t-shower west, Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: mid 80...Low: around 70

Thursday: Early showers, partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with late showers, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers, High: around 80...Low: around 60