Heat, Humidity and Chance of Storms through the Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild and muggy tonight and another hot and humid day ahead Wednesday. As we move into the afternoon, some scattered showers and storms to develop.
The tropical depression Christobal and remnant rain is lifting up through the Mid-West and into Canada. A cold front will start to approach the Mid-Atlantic late Wednesday and during the day Thursday. This along with the warmth and humidity, will give rise to scattered showers and storms. Some isolated strong to severe storms possible. Pending on the timing of the front, currently showers and storms to start Thursday with most of the afternoon dry for us, with storms farther to our east.
Behind the cold front, warm, but less humid conditions Friday. This weekend temperatures will lower, but the chance for scattered showers and storms will return.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, muggy. Stray shower. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Scattered PM showers/storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.
Thursday: Showers and storms, then partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs upper 80s. Lows 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, humid. Chance of showers/storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Chance of showers/storms. Highs upper 70s.. Lows 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Chance of showers. Highs upper 70s. Lows around 60.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs around 80.
