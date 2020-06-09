Heat, Humidity and Chance of Storms through the Mid-Week

The tropical depression Christobal and remnant rain is lifting up through the Mid-West and into Canada. A cold front will start to approach the Mid-Atlantic late Wednesday and during the day Thursday. This along with the warmth and humidity, will give rise to scattered showers and storms. Some isolated strong to severe storms possible. Pending on the timing of the front, currently showers and storms to start Thursday with most of the afternoon dry for us, with storms farther to our east.