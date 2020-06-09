Governor working on plan for youth sports in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Youth sports was a topic of discussion in the Governors' press conference on Tuesday.
Clark Mercer took the podium, and the Chief of Staff talked about limiting contact.
Some of his examples included no sparring in Karate classes, personal helmets and bats in baseball, and no throw-in’s in soccer.
For football, Mercer said passing drills with gloves were fine, but tackling was not.
“We understand sports, you can’t play a lot of them without incidental contact," says Mercer. "Intentional contact, there are some sports you just can’t play without intentionally coming across someone else and having sustained contact. Also, shared equipment. We need to minimize, and prohibit the use of shared equipment in Phase Two. But we will have our kids out playing sports.”
