Cville 360 show shares tax payment updates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Virginia moves forward with reopening, Charlottesville’s Cville 360 talk show is making some changes, too.
The show will now be used to help get the word out about important topics in the city. Tuesday’s episode focused on city taxes and next Friday’s deadline to pay them.
“We realized not everyone has online access, not everyone is able to make those payments remotely and can do the business they need to do with the city without being able to access city hall," Charlottesville Treasurer Jason Vandever said. "So, what we’ve come up with is a plan to open the lobby of city hall next week only on a temporary basis -- the 15th through the 19th -- from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each day.”
The city is asking people to use contactless payment options if possible.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.