What a day !

Increasing humidity

NBC29 WEATHER AT NOON
By David Rogers | June 8, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 12:52 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure has delivered another beautiful day across or area. Sunshine, seasonal temperatures and comfortable humidity will give way to rising temperatures and high humidity. As the ridge of high pressure drifts east, our wind will take more of a southerly turn. Meanwhile a slow moving cold front to our west will bring a chance for showers and storms by mid week. Right now the Weekend appears a bit unsettled but not a wash out. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny and nice, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny and humid, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, with showers, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

