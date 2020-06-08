What a day !

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure has delivered another beautiful day across or area. Sunshine, seasonal temperatures and comfortable humidity will give way to rising temperatures and high humidity. As the ridge of high pressure drifts east, our wind will take more of a southerly turn. Meanwhile a slow moving cold front to our west will bring a chance for showers and storms by mid week. Right now the Weekend appears a bit unsettled but not a wash out. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and nice, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog, Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny and humid, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, with showers, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
