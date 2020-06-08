What a day !

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure has delivered another beautiful day across or area. Sunshine, seasonal temperatures and comfortable humidity will give way to rising temperatures and high humidity. As the ridge of high pressure drifts east, our wind will take more of a southerly turn. Meanwhile a slow moving cold front to our west will bring a chance for showers and storms by mid week. Right now the Weekend appears a bit unsettled but not a wash out. Have a great and safe day !