VSP investigating fatal crash in Fluvanna County

06/08/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:
On Saturday (June 6) at 11:30 p.m., Senior Trooper J.A. Wade responded to a single-vehicle crash on Covered Bridge Rd. a half mile south of Venable Rd. in Fluvanna County.
A 2000 Toyota Tundra was traveling south on Covered Bridge Rd. (Route 604) when it ran off the right side, went up an embankment, struck several trees and overturned.
The driver, Arthur N. Smith, 56, of Kent Store, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.