Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Spotsylvania Co.

Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Spotsylvania Co.
Virginia State Police (FILE)
June 8, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 12:08 PM

06/08/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J. Fletcher is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County. The crash occurred June 4, 2020 at 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 95 at the 123-mile marker.

A 2001 Ford F-350 was traveling north on I-95 when its driver side tire blew out, causing it to collide with a northbound 2009 Lexus ES-350. The Ford then collided with a guardrail and overturned.

The driver of the Ford, Craig R. Arthurs, 37, of Clinton, Md., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Arthurs was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Lexus, a 30-year-old male, of Henrico, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene. The male was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.