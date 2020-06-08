Students and families at Agnor Hurt Elementary School able to pick up supplies

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Families at one Albemarle County school can now pick up their belongings and drop off their library books.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, schools across Virginia made adjustments to quickly shift classrooms online, which meant students left their stuff behind. Now, the principal and staff at Agnor Hurt Elementary School are allowing students to pick up their items.
“Anything a kid had - a calculator, a book, a pencil, a ruler - things that kids would use for school, and it’s all going home this week, and it’s a chance for them to drop off their library books and any school items they may have borrowed,” Agner Hurt Elementary School Principal Doug Granger said.
Staff packed 500 bags filled with students’ belongings. Parents simply drive up and a staff member brings the items directly to the car.
Families will be picking up items through Wednesday, June 10.
