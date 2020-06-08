Special Olympics Virginia holding Virtual Torch Run

After hundreds come together to run #1900forSOVA, we will celebrate virtually with an Opening Ceremony and Dance, June 13 at 10 am. Watch and rejoice with us at www.facebook.com/specialolympicsvirginia. Whether you walk a mile or run 26.2, your support will help to build a world that supports those who battle social isolation every day. It is a gift for 26,000athletes who have found a home in Special Olympics. It is a gift of joy and hope.That’swhat we do best and we can’t stop now.