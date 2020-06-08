Special Olympics Virginia holding Virtual Torch Run

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Special Olympics Virginia will be unable to hold its summer games this year, due to COVID-19, but over five-hundred people are participating in a Virtual Torch Run this week, as part of a fundraising event.
There will be a virtual opening ceremony on Saturday.
Event organizers are hoping to run more than 1,900 virtual miles this week.
Special Olympics Virginia Press Release:
#1900forSOVA
Community to Carry“Flame of Hope” 1900+Miles for Special Olympics Virginia This Week, June 8-13
For the first time in Special Olympics Virginia’s history, there will be no Summer Games. Still, during a week where thousands of Law Enforcement officers typically carry the “Flame of Hope” 1,900 miles across Virginia leading up to Special Olympics Virginia’s largest annual competition, the community has come together to keep the Flame burning bright for 26,000 inspiring athletes in Virginia.
The Virtual Torch Run begins today and hundreds of athletes, Law Enforcement officers and community members will run, bike or walk #1900forSOVA. Athletes like Tori Martin, who aims to run60miles this week for Special Olympics Virginiais runningto inspire her other athletes, “I hope to encourage other athletes to get up and get motivated.”
As Tori and others each individually log miles for the nonprofitusing the Strava app, they’re also raising much-needed funds for the program, which is facing difficult revenue losses because of COVID-19. To date, Special Olympics Virginia is $9,000 short of the $60,000 Virtual Torch Run goal.
Want to help? You can still join in by registering for the Virtual Torch Run; registration will beopen all week. The$25 registration fee includes a Law Enforcement Torch Run T-shirt and a printable race bib, designedby Special OlympicsVirginia athlete Forest Holbert. At $75, participants will earn a commemorative Virtual Torch Run medal.Help us reach #1900forSOVA. Register today: https://bit.ly/SOVA_VirtualTR20.
After hundreds come together to run #1900forSOVA, we will celebrate virtually with an Opening Ceremony and Dance, June 13 at 10 am. Watch and rejoice with us at www.facebook.com/specialolympicsvirginia. Whether you walk a mile or run 26.2, your support will help to build a world that supports those who battle social isolation every day. It is a gift for 26,000athletes who have found a home in Special Olympics. It is a gift of joy and hope.That’swhat we do best and we can’t stop now.
For more information on the Virtual Torch Run, or to highlight a runner in your area, contact Director of Marketing & Outreach Sean Wallach at swallach@specialolympicsva.org/609.213.1665and Vice President Holly Claytor at hclayto@specialolympicsva.org. For more information on Special Olympics Virginia, visit specialolympicsva.org.
