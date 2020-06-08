Rising Temps and Humidity Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After another nice June day and still comfortable tonight, temperatures and humidity will quickly rise Tuesday. High pressure will move offshore and southerly winds will foster more warmth and humidity.
While tropical depression Christobal and remnant rain will move up through the Mid-West, ahead of a cold front, this same front will approach our region through the mid-week. This along with the warmth and humidity, will give rise to scattered showers and storms. Some isolated strong to severe storms possible Wednesday. Showers and storms will still remain Thursday, until the front sweeps off the coast later in the day.
Currently, trending dry but warm and humid Friday. However, as we move into the weekend, both days will feature the chance for at least some scattered showers and storms.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, patchy fog, Lows low 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Stray shower possible. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warm, humid. Scattered showers/storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.
Thursday: Showers and storms, then partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, humid. Chance of showers/storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows 60s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, humid. Chance of showers/storms. Highs low 80s. Lows 60s.
Monday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 80s.
