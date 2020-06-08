Orange Co. libraries accepting returns, planning curbside service

06/08/2020 Release from Orange County:
Orange County, VA – The Orange County Public Libraries began accepting returns on June 1st. This is the first step in the library’s phased re-opening plan. Items will be accepted only through the book return bins attached to each branch building.
For the safety of staff, items will not be checked in until completing a 72-hour quarantine period. Please do not be alarmed if an item does not disappear from your library account as soon as you return it. We will be backdating all returns to before the COVID closure this March and practicing fine forgiveness.
If you have a concern about your account, please call us.
- Main Library (540) 672-3811
- Wilderness Branch (540) 854-5310
- Gordonsville Branch (540) 832-0712
Returns will be followed by curbside service starting on June 8th. Curbside service will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday evenings from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Wilderness and Gordonsville and 8 p.m. at the Main Library in Orange.
Customers can reserve their materials online at https://www.ocplvacat.org.
We are looking forward to serving you again.
For more information please contact Library Director, Katie Hill at (540) 661-5444 or via email at khill@orangecountyva.gov.
