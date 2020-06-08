New senior center in Albemarle Co. begins phased opening following COVID-19 delays

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The $20 million Center at Belvedere is beginning to welcome people inside this week. The phased opening comes two months after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the new senior center’s long-awaited grand opening in Albemarle County.
“W have been champing at the bit. The community has been very eager to take advantage of this incredible new community resource. We’re very excited about it,” The Center Executive Director Peter Thompson said.
The Center at Belvedere is opening to its members in limited numbers with restrictions, including required health screenings, wearing masks, and prohibiting access to members who live in common residential communities. A task force put together those guidelines.
“Drafting and testing and editing all the guidelines so they’re specifically for our use and how we can keep The Center as safe as possible for as many people as possible in this new world,” Thompson explained.
The Center moved many of its programs online when the pandemic started, just as it was getting ready to open the new location in the Belvedere neighborhood in early April. Julie Horne has taught the chair yoga class from the comfort of her home. Her students mimic Horne’s motions in the tiles surrounding her on Zoom video conferencing.
“It’s not like having it at The Center, of course, where we get to hug each other and greet each other,” Horne said.
The pandemic is costing The Center: it says around 60% to 70% of its funding comes from donations, which have suffered. The delayed opening of the new facility is also slowing its anticipated increase in new memberships.
“The finances have been difficult for us, but we know our community will step up as it does for so may nonprofits in our community to make sure The Center at Belvedere survives and thrives for years to come,” Thompson said.
The Center expects to open more to the public as early as next week. It plans to offer a hybrid of programs online and in-person for the foreseeable future.
