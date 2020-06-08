New Albemarle County school holds public meeting on naming

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 150 people shared their opinions on the naming process of a new Albemarle County school that will merge Murray High and the Community Public Charter School, a middle school.
The advisory committee, comprised of students, parents, teachers and staff of the schools, held a virtual public meeting Monday night.
A list of 100 potential names will be cut significantly later this week.
“The committee meeting on Wednesday to narrow that list of wonderful options down to 10, at which point a survey will go out to our community to vote on favorite options from that list of 10” said head teacher Stephanie Passman.
A second public meeting will follow that, with the committee making a recommendation to superintendent Matt Haas for the school at the end of June or beginning of July.
You can find the list of potential names and complete survey results at https://www.k12albemarle.org/acps/division/school-naming-review/pages/murray-high.aspx.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.