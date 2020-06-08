Groups offering free PPE kits to Shenandoah Valley-area businesses

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Organizations in the Shenandoah Valley are teaming up to offer free PPE (personal protective equipment) kits to businesses and nonprofits.
A task force that includes departments and groups in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County have organized 200 kits to help safely speed up the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. These kits include 100 pairs of gloves, dozens of masks, as well as hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
Businesses and nonprofits will need to contact their local economic development offices if they’re interested in getting a kit.
- Staunton: economicdevelopment@ci.staunton.va.us, 540-332-3869
- Augusta County: staff@augustaVAbusiness.com, 540-245-5619
- Waynesboro: staff@WaynesboroBusiness.com, 540-942-6570
- Nonprofit agencies (all areas): info@cfcbr.org, 540-213-2150
06/08/2020 Release from the Waynesboro Economic Development & Tourism:
The Economic Development and Tourism departments from Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro (SAW) are collaborating with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce, Shenandoah Valley Partnership, Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center, Staunton Creative Community Fund, Staunton Downtown Development Association, and the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro to share resources and information relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Known as the SAW MSA Recovery Task Force, the group is focused on providing resources to small businesses to ensure a safe and speedy recovery.
As part of its first group initiative, the SAW task force organized 200 free PPE kits (includes 50 masks, 100 pairs of gloves, 18 oz bottle of hand sanitizer, tub of hospital grade disinfectant wipes, printed signs, and how to open guide) split equally between businesses and nonprofits. There are still some kits available to small businesses on a first-come, first-served basis. Businesses will need to contact their local economic development offices if interested.
- Staunton: economicdevelopment@ci.staunton.va.us, 540-332-3869
- Augusta County: staff@augustaVAbusiness.com, 540-245-5619
- Waynesboro: staff@WaynesboroBusiness.com, 540-942-6570
- Nonprofit agencies (all areas): info@cfcbr.org, 540-213-2150
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.