Groups offering free PPE kits to Shenandoah Valley-area businesses

The Economic Development and Tourism departments from Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro (SAW) are collaborating with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce, Shenandoah Valley Partnership, Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center, Staunton Creative Community Fund, Staunton Downtown Development Association, and the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro to share resources and information relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Known as the SAW MSA Recovery Task Force, the group is focused on providing resources to small businesses to ensure a safe and speedy recovery.