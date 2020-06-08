Greer Elementary School ends school year with car parade

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greer Elementary School (GES) is celebrating its teachers and students by driving around the entire school district. The Geckos waved goodbye to their students as the children get ready for summer.
“This is a visual representation of what our students matter to us," GES Principal Stephen Saunders said. "We wanted to provide them an opportunity to not only see us, but to be truthful to us, to be able to see them, and provide some closure to the school year.”
The car parade reached every bus stop in the school district Monday, June 8, so every student had the opportunity to connect before summer gets underway.
With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the school, teachers had to find ways to reach out to students, but the Greer Geckos never gave up.
“The county made it possible for students to have access to technology through the county’s computers and the county’s tablets," teacher Ginna Palmer said. "Teachers called home or emailed home at least once a week. We worked really hard to make a connection with families to support them in their schoolwork, and to find out if there was anything else they needed.”
Now, the teachers and administrator are getting ready for summer school and will continue the virtual teaching. Monday was the last day of school for Greer.
