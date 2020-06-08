DMV reopens four additional locations statewide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is reopening four additional locations statewide.
The locations will be open for limited services and only by appointment. DMV’s weigh stations have also resumed operations.
The following locations are now open for appointments:
- Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211-7466), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Arlington (4150 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22206), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911-3540), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Chester (12100 Branders Creek Drive, Chester, VA 23831), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236-3949), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Christiansburg (385 Arbor Drive, Christiansburg, VA 24073), M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon
- Emporia (103 Commonwealth Boulevard, Emporia, VA 23847), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Farmville (300 North Virginia Street, Farmville, VA 23901) M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon
- Franconia (6306 Grovedale Drive, Alexandria, VA 22310), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407-2601), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Front Royal (15 Water Street, Front Royal, VA 22630), M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon
- Galax (7565 Carrollton Pike, Galax, VA 24333), M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon
- Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605-1637), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801-7600), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Leesburg (945 Edwards Ferry Road NE, Leesburg, VA 20176), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Lynchburg (3236 Odd Fellows Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Martinsville (310 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112), M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon
- Newport News (12730 Patrick Henry Drive, Newport News, VA 23602), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Norfolk/Military Circle (5745 Poplar Hall Drive, Norfolk, VA 23502), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- North Henrico (9015 Brook Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Onancock (20 North Street, Onancock, VA 23417), M-F 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; S 8 a.m. - noon
- Portsmouth (6400 Bickford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA 23703), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Prince William/Manassas (11270 Bulloch Drive, Manassas, VA 20109), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Richmond Central (2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592-2141), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Tazewell (1151 Tazewell Avenue, Tazewell, VA 24651), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Tysons Corner (1968 Gallows Road, Vienna, VA 22182), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453-5101), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Waynesboro (998 Hopeman Parkway, Waynesboro, VA 22980) M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon
- Woodstock (714-A North Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664) M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; S 8 a.m.-noon
Another four locations will reopen on June 15.
To make an appointment, click here.
