Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA hosts drive-thru clinic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is offering a microchipping and rabies vaccination clinics to the greater-Charlottesville area.
A clinic was held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 7. Staff made sure to wear masks during the event to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are very happy to be able to offer this clinic again in such a way that it keeps the community safe,” clinic coordinator Rebecca Blackburn said. "This is definitely a new experience. We have modified the way these clinics to ensure that everybody stay safe both our staff and our clients.”
The SPCA had clients drive to the right side of the shelter to park and remain in their vehicle, and a clinic assistant would come to the vehicle and assign them a number and collect information.
