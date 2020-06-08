Charlottesville Albemarle NAACP discusses future of law enforcement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle NAACP hosted a citizens conversation with local law enforcement officials Monday night.
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney, Albemarle County Police Chief Ron Lantz, Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania, and Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley all took part.
The main topic was how to re-imagine policing and justice going forward in light of the protests calling for change across the country. Both police chiefs agree the calls for accountability are justified.
"Re-imagining justice assumes that justice was part of the equation ever, and that has never been part of the equation when it’s come to minority communities and black and brown communities. It’s often been much towards retribution versus justice,” said Brackney.
On the topic of the conversation of defunding police, the chiefs agree that certain funds and resources can be used in other places, as long as police have the funds they need to answer the calls for service that come in.
