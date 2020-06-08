Black Lives Matter protesters rally, march in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters are marching in downtown Charlottesville Monday evening.
Protestors gather outside University Baptist Church near the intersection of West Main Street and Jefferson Park Avenue around 4 p.m. They proceeded to march along West Main Street toward the Downtown Mall. Shortly after 5 p.m. NBC29′s crew on the scene was told by some demonstrators that they would take their message outside city police headquarters.
Hundreds gathered for the march. They could be heard chanting, “black lives matter", “no justice, no peace", and other similar messages.
This is a developing story. We’ll bring you the latest as it comes into the NBC29 Newsroom.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.