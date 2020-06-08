Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing family

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing family
Desire G. Sherwood and her children, Grace and Violet Washington. Photo provided by the Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office (Source: ACSO)
June 8, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 7:36 PM

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating Craigsville woman and her two children.

Twenty-five-year-old Desire G. Sherwood and her children, 5-year-old Grace and 1-year-old Violet Washington, were reportedly last seen or heard around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7.

Investigators say Sherwood was on her way home after dropping off a man at his home in Dayton. She was driving a a dark green 2006 GMC Envoy.

Anyone with information about these missing persons is asked to contact Investigator CJ Taylor of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 322-2017.

06/08/2020 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing Craigsville woman and her two children, ages 5 and 1, who were supposed to be en route to their Craigsville home after dropping off a man at his Dayton home.

They were last seen/heard from Sunday night, June 7th, at approximately 1130 p.m.

Desire G. Sherwood

  • W/F
  • AGE: 25
  • HGT: 5’7”
  • WGT: 215 lbs.
  • Brown hair/Blue eyes

Driving a dark green, 2006 GMC Envoy, with unknown 30 day tags.

Children:

Grace Washington

  • B/F
  • Age 5
  • 4’5”
  • 40 lbs
  • Black hair/Hazel eyes

Violet Washington

  • B/F
  • Age 1
  • 3’0”
  • 25 lbs
  • Blonde hair/Blue eyes

If anyone has any information about these missing persons, please contact Investigator CJ Taylor of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 322-2017.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.