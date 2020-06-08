Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing family

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating Craigsville woman and her two children.
Twenty-five-year-old Desire G. Sherwood and her children, 5-year-old Grace and 1-year-old Violet Washington, were reportedly last seen or heard around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
Investigators say Sherwood was on her way home after dropping off a man at his home in Dayton. She was driving a a dark green 2006 GMC Envoy.
Anyone with information about these missing persons is asked to contact Investigator CJ Taylor of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 322-2017.
06/08/2020 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing Craigsville woman and her two children, ages 5 and 1, who were supposed to be en route to their Craigsville home after dropping off a man at his Dayton home.
They were last seen/heard from Sunday night, June 7th, at approximately 1130 p.m.
Desire G. Sherwood
- W/F
- AGE: 25
- HGT: 5’7”
- WGT: 215 lbs.
- Brown hair/Blue eyes
Driving a dark green, 2006 GMC Envoy, with unknown 30 day tags.
Children:
Grace Washington
- B/F
- Age 5
- 4’5”
- 40 lbs
- Black hair/Hazel eyes
Violet Washington
- B/F
- Age 1
- 3’0”
- 25 lbs
- Blonde hair/Blue eyes
If anyone has any information about these missing persons, please contact Investigator CJ Taylor of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 322-2017.
