Activists call for defunding Charlottesville Police Dept. as protests continue

Charlottesville’s first Black Lives Matter protest after the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody was held on May 30. In the lead up to the event, organizers released a list of demands, one of which was demilitarizing and defunding the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD). Activists say the goal isn’t anarchy without safety. Instead, they believe dismantling the department will pave the way for a new, better system in its place.