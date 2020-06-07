Turning Humid Again Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A noticeable drop in humidity and dew points. A drier air mass will last through Monday night. Comfortable conditions overnight. A high sunburn index Monday.
Becoming hotter and more humid Tuesday. Tracking the progress of Tropical Storm Cristobal. It’s making landfall over the central Gulf Coast with heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds and some storm surge. Also a few tornadoes. The core of the heavy rain moves north along the Mississippi River Valley the next few days. This storm system will drag a cold front through the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. That’s our next shower and thunderstorm chance.
Drying out Friday and most of Saturday. The next front may arrive by next Saturday night or Sunday.
The overall rainfall projection for the region is for less than a half inch in rain through next Sunday.
Sunday night: A starry, moonlit sky overnight. Comfortable with lows in the 50s to 60 degrees.
Monday: Hot sunshine. Low relative humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday night: Clear and mild. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: Hazy, hot and more humid. High 85 to 90 degrees. Lows lower 70s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Shower/storm risk later in the day and evening. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 70.
Thursday: Morning rain showers. Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 60.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Shower/storm risk. Highs lower 80s.
