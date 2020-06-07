Staunton holds Prayer Vigil for Peace and Justice to honor George Floyd, other slain African-Americans

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of community members in Staunton turned toward a more silent, somber, and reflective form of protest on Saturday calling for justice for George Floyd and other African-Americans killed by police in recent years.
The “Prayer Vigil for Peace and Justice," was organized by Building Bridges for the Greater Good, an organization in the city that advocates for increasing understanding between different racial groups. Demonstrators gathered in Gypsy Hill Park for the event, featuring speakers, song, and prayer. The group reflected not just on the people lost, but the movement that has sprung up in the past weeks and the change being made as a result.
“These are our children, who bear the burden of our sin," Rev. Edward Scott said during the vigil. "I’m so proud of them right now I don’t know what to do, I could scream for the joy of it.”
The vigil also included an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence to recognize the amount of time Mineappolis P.D. officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck, killing him. They also took time in the ceremony to light candles, while honoring the names of other slain African-Americans like Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
