CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front moved across the region last night with only a spotty shower.
A drier air mass arrives today through Monday night. More sunshine, seasonable June weather. High sunburn index. Comfortable overnights.
Increasing heat and humidity Tuesday afternoon.
Watching the progress of Tropical Storm Cristobal over the Gulf of Mexico. It will make landfall late Sunday night into Monday over Louisiana and Mississippi. The heaviest rain will move north up the Mississippi and Missouri River Valley through mid week. Some of the rain will get absorbed into a cold front. That front will arrive here by later Wednesday into early Thursday.
The rainfall projection over the next week is a half inch or less.
Drying out next Friday. We may have another cold front later on next weekend.
Sunday: Less humid and mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Light north breeze.
Sunday night: Clear and comfortable. Lows upper 50s. Patchy fog.
Monday: Sunshiny, nice and dry. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny. More humid with highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. A shower/storm chance Wednesday night.
Thursday: Shower/storm early. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s.
