Demonstrators in Orange hold Black Lives Matter March

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - Black Lives Matter protests aren’t just limited to big cities across the country. Orange proved that Saturday, where demonstrators took to the streets for the second time this week.
More than 200 people took to the streets first on Thursday, in a march around the town. Following the somewhat surprising turnout for that protest, a second march was planned for the weekend. Once again, turnout exceeded expectations.
The march route saw protesters initially gather outside the town’s courthouse before marching up Madison Road, and looping back around before finishing the demonstration at the courthouse. The route was nearly 2 miles in total.
