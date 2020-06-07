Charlottesville activists, protesters march from Downtown Mall to UVA Rotunda demanding justice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Protesters took to the streets of Charlottesville for a second weekend, marching from the Downtown Mall to the Rotunda at the University of Virginia.
Chanting “Black Lives Matter,” and more, demonstrators held signs, demanding the removal of the city’s Confederate statues, as well as criminal justice reform. The rally was the city’s second in as many weeks, as protests continue to be held across the country condemning the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and other African-Americans slain by police in recent months.
The rally first gathered at the Free Speech Well at the Downtown Mall at 6 p.m. Shortly thereafter, they marched down the Mall, before turning onto Main st., and marching to UVA grounds. On the steps of the Rotunda, a loudspeaker was opened to people in the crowd who wanted to address issues in the community.
The protest was largely peaceful. In sharp contrast to similar rallies around the country, the Charlottesville Police kept their distance from the gathering. Instead, the force focused on directing traffic, closing streets along the march’s route. According to our news partners at the Daily Progress, there were no arrests during the rally despite the size of the crowd.
