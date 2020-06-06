Water Street and 250 Bypass shared use paths open now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s national trails day and the city of Charlottesville is celebrating with the addition of two new shared used paths.
Parks & Recreation News - The City is proud to celebrate National Trails Day June 6 with the addition of two new shared use paths
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City is proud to celebrate National Trails Day June 6 with the addition of two new shared use paths. These trails are part of a growing system of urban paved shared use paths, stone dust connecting trails into neighborhoods and schools, and natural-surface paths throughout the city, university, and larger region. Please remember to adhere to social distancing protocols while enjoying trails around the City on National Trails Day and beyond.
Construction of the shared use path along Water Street between Belmont Bridge and 10th St NE are complete and trails are open for public use. The project created an asphalt shared use path to improve bicycle and pedestrian connectivity in the downtown area and towards the Rivanna River and Meade Park. The path will be an extension of, and is nearly the same design as, the existing asphalt path extending past the coal tower to Meade Avenue. The plan also includes street trees, new lighting, stormwater management, and pedestrian crosswalk improvements. The Belmont bridge project will connect this trail under the bridge towards the downtown mall.
The 250 Bypass shared use path project provides a paved bicycle and pedestrian trail from Meadowbrook Heights Road to Hydraulic Road. The project includes a newly built retaining wall under the Dairy Road bridge to provide users with an accessible means of travel. Future projects intend to connect this trail section east to existing paved trails along 250 Bypass and through McIntire Park and the YMCA, as well as west to the Meadow Creek trail system, Michie Drive, and Route 29.
Both projects were funded with assistance from the Virginia Department of Transportation and Federal Highways Administration through the Transportation Alternatives Program. The grants provide 80% of the project construction cost, and the City provided the other 20% as well as funding for engineering and design, and staff time to manage the projects. Both were constructed by LINCO out of Waynesboro. Project management was provided by CMA out of Lynchburg, and testing services provided by ECS out of Charlottesville. Design work was provided by Toole Design, Land Planning and Design Associates, Draper Aden, and Line+Grade.
