Water Street and 250 Bypass shared use paths open now

Construction of the shared use path along Water Street between Belmont Bridge and 10th St NE are complete and trails are open for public use. The project created an asphalt shared use path to improve bicycle and pedestrian connectivity in the downtown area and towards the Rivanna River and Meade Park. The path will be an extension of, and is nearly the same design as, the existing asphalt path extending past the coal tower to Meade Avenue. The plan also includes street trees, new lighting, stormwater management, and pedestrian crosswalk improvements. The Belmont bridge project will connect this trail under the bridge towards the downtown mall.