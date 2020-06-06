ParadeRest Virginia ‘4OurFreedom 5k’ hosts virtual opening ceremony

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ParadeRest Virginia is hosting their annual “4 Our Freedom 5k” virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday they kicked off the month-long race with an online opening ceremony.
You can run or walk the virtual 5k wherever it suits you between the dates of June 1 and June 30. All of the proceeds donated go to the military and their families. Last year they had 650 participants, this year 400 have already signed up.
“It was really really important that we do need to stay connected you need to be in community you need to stay calm and take the time," ParadeRest Project Director Bethan Browning said. "There’s a hashtag on the back of the t-shirt that says ‘You Are Not Alone’ which is relevant to this time to coronavirus and those in the military when they are alone.”
Saturday’s ceremony featured recollections from World War II veteran Jack Bertram, who served as a B-17 bomber pilot. Bertram, 99, flew dozens of combat missions during the war, including two on D-Day.
