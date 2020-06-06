Madison Free Clinic hosts first drive-through COVID-19 testing event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three months into the pandemic, testing efforts across Virginia are still very important in order to keep coronavirus at bay. That is why Madison Free Clinic provided its first drive through COVID-19 testing event Saturday.
Patients set up appointments where they could be swabbed for the virus from their cars. Volunteers also gave out free hand sanitizer and masks to everyone who stopped by.
“In addition to the free clinic volunteers and the health department, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Medical Corps has been helping us to do this event and we couldn’t have done it without them," Executive Director of Madison Free Clinic Brenda Clements said. "Everything is going very smoothly and we’re very pleased.”
Members of the clinic also were fit tested for N-95 masks as a part of the process. That way, more people can safely test patients with little risk of contracting the virus.
