Less Humid Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front moves across the region tonight with an isolated shower and thunderstorm risk. Most areas look to remain storm-free. The showers and thunderstorms won’t be as widespread as the last couple evenings.
A drier air mass arrives overnight through Monday night. More sunshine, seasonable June weather. High sunburn index. Comfortable overnights.
Increasing heat and humidity mid week.
Watching the progress of Tropical Storm Cristobal over the Gulf of Mexico. It will make landfall late Sunday night into Monday over Louisiana and Mississippi. The heaviest rain will move north up the Mississippi River Valley next week. Some of the rain will get absorbed into a cold front. That front will arrive here by later Wednesday night into early Thursday.
Drying out next Friday. A new cold front with a scattered shower/storm later on next weekend.
Saturday night: Spotty thundershower risk this evening. Moonlit sky overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Less humid and mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Light north breeze.
Sunday night: Clear and comfortable. Lows upper 50s.
Monday: Sunshiny, nice and dry. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Thursday: Shower/storm early. Highs lower to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower/storm at this time. Highs lower 80s.
